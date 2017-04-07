More housing to come to Harrisburg - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

More housing to come to Harrisburg

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

After several attempts to find a housing developer to take over the unfinished Dunford Village housing development in Harrisburg, the city has finally found someone to close the deal.

According to Mayor Randy Mills, the purchase took place June 14 where a developer agreed to take over the plot of land that could hold 42 new homes. 

Nacole Sweeney, director of economic development, said that part of the development is listed for $135,000.

Mills said with the shortage of houses already in the city, he expects the homes to be filled quickly as soon as they are constructed.

Mills said he expects the construction of the new homes to begin in the near future. 

