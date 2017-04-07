Race track opens, brings business to city

The vacant NEA Speedway in Harrisburg made a speedy recovery Friday night after new owners took over the track and started their racing season.

Recently, Paul Tribble bought the track and renamed it Old No. 1 Speedway of Harrisburg Arkansas.

“I used to race on this track in the 90s,” said Tribble. “I didn’t want to see it or the sport of racing die.”

After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to become the new owner and after doing a little touching up on the track, he looks forward to this new adventure.

“Hoping for a good year, this is our first time for us at this,” said Tribble. “Hope it works out good for racers and us because we want to keep this sport alive.”

Several residents and racers attended the event, which city officials said is good for the economy.

“We can get those racers and fans to come through town and stop at our gas stations and restaurants and even have somewhere for our citizens to go to watch some racing going on,” said Nacole Sweeney, director of economic development. “It's fun. It is a fun time.”

Harold McGinnis said he likes to attend the races and was just as excited about the track re-opening.

“It keeps all of the young kids occupied, that race you know, instead of being out doing something else,” McGinnis said. “It's good that we have some place to go to and enjoy good fun and good racing.”

Tribble said, weather permitting, he plans to hold races Friday nights leading up to September.

