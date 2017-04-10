City bringing community park back to life

The Blytheville Parks Committee met to discuss future plans of making one of the city's parks a nice and safe place for the community to enjoy.

According to Blytheville Parks and Recreation Director Elroy Brown, they have a lot of ongoing projects to finish at Williams Park.

Some of those projects include a new welcome sign.

The Parks and Recreation Committee is also resurfacing the parking lot and renovating the pool area.

Brown said the park's old pool is currently filled and they plan to turn it into a nice patio area.

"We’re going to pack it and smooth it out," he said. "And we’re going to lay concrete over it and turn it into a patio where people can bring their kids and watch them play and still be able to have a good time.”

However, Brown said the cost to renovate the old pool is $5,000 to lay down concrete; and $5,300 to seal it.

The committee is also looking out for the community's safety. Brown said they're partnering with the Blytheville Police Department to add cameras around the city parks.

"Since we're getting new equipment we want to make sure that it stays in place," he said. "We want to make sure that people are not vandalizing. So, we wanted to put security cameras in so we can see. Not only that, we also want our citizens, when they come to the park, to feel safe.

Brown estimates the cost to get the cameras installed to be around $800 to $1,000.

He said the committee will consider using their current budget instead of waiting for a grant.

"We want the citizens to know that they deserve the best," he said. "And that’s why we’re trying to do all we can to put as much as we can in the city of Blytheville and in Williams Park. And again, the security cameras will be top priority so that our folks can feel safe."

Brown said the parks committee plans to have some of the projects finished by the end of the year.

