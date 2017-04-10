City to dissolve parks commission

The city of Caraway plans to dissolve its parks commission after struggling to keep it fully staffed.

According to Mayor Barry Riley, the commission began in 1965 with five total employees.

“It was originally started to oversee the parks in the city,” Riley said. “They took care of the maintenance and the finances that came with it but now it has been down to only two workers.”

Riley said because overseeing the full operation of the city parks is a lot for two people to do on their own, the city will officially step up to the plate.

“We have already been helping with maintenance and things of that nature for about four or five years now so now I feel it would be better to just get rid of the committee in general and make it the city’s responsibility,” said Riley.

Riley said this would be better when the city’s audit comes up. They will now be more compliant with the state’s requirements of managing the parks.

Even though Riley is bringing a new ordinance that would dissolve the commission before city council Thursday, he expects it to pass on all three readings right away.

“Hopefully we can just get this started and get started on the accounts because with baseball season here, equipment needs to be bought and we can go forward with the season,” said Riley.

Riley also added that volunteers are always welcome to help out with the process of taking care of the parks.

“You're talking about a two-man staff had to take care of quite a bit of parks and we definitely would love volunteers to come help us have a park we can all be proud of,” said Riley.

