School creates memorial bench

Eagle Mountain Elementary School EAST students originally had a plan to create a buddy bench for their playground.

But, they decided to do a more meaningful project instead.

According to Julie Roach, EAST facilitator, the students and staff joined together to build a memorial bench.

Roach said the memorial bench honors two of their former students, Zach Lillard and Camdon Osborn. The two lost their lives in accidents back in 2015.

Eagle Mountain was able to secure funds through Thrivent of Batesville for the bench and landscaping.

Roach said staff members at Eagle Mountain also contributed with funds as well.

"Charles McKenzie then created a beautiful memorial from black granite," she said. "And EAST students, Mason Evans, Sophie Poole, Jose Lopez, and AJ Mitchell, worked on the landscaping around the bench with the help of Mr. Jordan."

After the project was finished, the school held a dedication for the boys on March 31.

Roach said the students presented each family with a peace rose as a remembrance of the day's events.

"And to remind them that they would always be part of the Eagle Mountain family," she said. "These young men left a legacy of inclusion and kindness in their wake, and everyone is invited to visit and sit on the bench whether or not you need a buddy."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android