City preps for Portfest Festival 2017

Although the Portfest Festival is just two months away, the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready in advance.

The chamber has created a Lego layout of this year's Portfest Festival.

According to Julie Allen, director of Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, Portfest will be bigger, better, and more diverse this year.

"We had an advisory committee of about 30 people," she said. "Some who have never been to Portfest before; and some who have been for 30 years plus; to try and create something new and exciting for the region."

However, some are concerned with the festival being close to the river at Jacksonport State Park.

But, Allen said they're already prepared to face potentially hazardous weather conditions.

"We purchased cancellation insurance in the event that we might have to cancel," she said. "We are also trying to address some of the issues such as the parking area. Trying to get it more leveled where it slopes better; and, seepage in the levy back behind the parking field. We have corrected that."

The chamber is currently selling a variety of Portfest Festival shirts for only $1.

Allen said the most exciting part of this year's festival is they're making it the Mid-South's largest tribute festival, with some of the best tribute artists around.

"We have booked artists who sound, look and play like complete bands, and great musicians," she said. "In honor of some of the most famous performers. For example, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Katy Perry, Pink, Taylor Swift, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and Earth Wind and Fire."

The Portfest Festival will begin the second week of June.

For more information, contact the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-523-3618.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android