Small town seeks new sanitation service

Some small towns in Independence County are literally talking trash.

On Tuesday, the Newark City Council held their monthly meeting where displeasure over garbage fees was voiced.

According to Mayor Jim Cunningham, it is beginning to get a little expensive for garbage collections for the majority of the small towns in Independence County.

Cunningham said they currently have 580 customers in Newark.

However, the town is paying $4,300 a month for sanitation crews to pick up their garbage.

Cunningham said yearly, that amounts to over $50,000 for sanitation services.

“Every little town is trying to find every avenue we can to save a dollar," he said. "And it looks like we’ll probably be able to save quite a bit of money. So, that’s why we’ve talked about joining in this interlocal program.”

Mayor Cunningham says the county judge presented them with an opportunity to join an interlocal program with other small towns such as Southside and Cushman, to help lower rates and expenses.

"Our expenses come from the fuel expenses," he said. "Everybody is having a problem with the cost of recycling the landfills. This is getting more and more expensive. And so, we’re hoping that we can eliminate or least make it a real low minimum charge in the future to our customers. And certainly, we want to do all we can to cut our expenses that we can; but we don’t want to compromise our service to the community. Whatever it takes we want to take care of our community."

Mayor Cunningham said they are still in the planning stages of making this sanitation change.

He said they will discuss further details about the interlocal proposal; followed by an ordinance at their next city council meeting.

