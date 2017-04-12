'Speedy' the goat quick to save family from house fire

When a Weiner 10-year-old got a goat as an early birthday present, she didn’t know she was getting a lifesaver.

In fact, some would say the timing of the goat’s arrival was perfect.

“We got the goat Thursday,” said Nick Bruce, Abigail’s father. “I personally, did not like it. I didn’t want anything to do with the goat, but after this weekend, I guess he came right on time.”

On Saturday night, when the Bruce family went to bed in their home in the 600-block of North Prairie Street, Abigail was awakened by Speedy the goat.

“It was after one o’clock when the goat was waking me up and whenever I woke up, it was bouncing on me and screaming.”

Abigail said she immediately began to see smoke in the room.

“I heard the windows bursting and then I saw fire outside,” said Abigail.

That’s when she got up and ran to her father’s room.

“She said it was smoky and she could hardly breathe,” said Nick. “She said she thought it was hailing outside but when I got up to check, it was the fire that was coming around the outside window.”

Nick said after living in that home for 15 years, he would have never imagined it going up in flames.

“You know, I have mixed emotions about it,” said Nick. “When you sit and think about what could have happened and what not, it tugs at your heart strings but it could have been worse.”

Nick said he is happy that he and his family are alive because, unlike his home, they are irreplaceable. Something Abigail credits Speedy for.

“I'm glad we got it before the fire happened or we wouldn't be here,” said Abigail.

Now, Nick thinks differently of Speedy.

“We are good now,” said Nick. “He is not going anywhere!”

“I like that little goat,” said Abigail. “I think he means a lot right now. Well not just right now, but forever.”

More than anything, Nick said he is very appreciative of the Weiner Fire Department.

“They were great,” said Nick. “They got there immediately and assisted my family until the end. They even continued to call and check on us so I am very appreciative of them.”

Currently, the Bruce family is staying a friend’s house until they can get back on their feet. Speedy the goat is temporarily staying in another friend’s barn.

So far, they have received support from the community and many clothing donations.

The Jonesboro Fire Department is also stepping in to help the family by taking in more donations to be given to the family.

According to Anthony Roberts, a captain with the department, if you would like to make a donation of clothes to the family, contact any fire station in Jonesboro.

