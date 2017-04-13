Chief: fire started from heat lamp used for baby chicks

An early-morning fire destroyed a home and injured two people.

According to the Southside Volunteer Fire Department, people were inside the home at 330 Lacy Ln. when the fire broke out early Thursday morning.

According to Chief Jeremy Loggins, three adults and three children were inside the home when it went up in flames.

Layne Franklin's son was asleep in the living room when he woke up to the smell of smoke.

He ran to wake up his sister, mother and her boyfriend. They then kicked out a window air conditioner unit and jumped out.

“My mom and youngest son were trapped in this end of the trailer so they couldn’t get out,” Franklin said pointing to the opposite side. “So I busted out one of the windows and pulled them out.”

Franklin got several cuts from the glass and had to get stitches.

The house is a total loss, but she is thankful everyone made it out.

Even though they've talked about what to do in a fire, she never expected this to happen.

“We have before, yeah, but the planned exit we couldn’t get out this time,” Franklin said. “So we had to quickly think of a different way.”

Franklin’s boyfriend dislocated his elbow after jumping out of the window.

They were both released from the hospital later Thursday morning.

Chief Loggins said the fire started from a heat lamp that was used for baby chicks on the front porch of the house.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

