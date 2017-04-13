Repairs begin on low-water crossings in Sharp County

Road improvements are underway in Sharp County in preparation for spring and summer flooding.

There are six low-water crossings across the county that are going to be redone this year.

“They wash out around the ends when we get the big, heavy downpours,” Road Superintendent Dan Melbourne said. “As you can see, there is very little water running through it now and this is one of those things that it comes up about as quick as it goes down.”

But road crews were still having to add gravel to those crossings after each heavy rain.

They are hoping these improvements will change that.

“Instead of having to come back here and fix it every time we get a big, heavy rain, we’re going to mitigate this area and we’re going to extend the low water slab so we don’t have to come back in and fix it,” Melbourne said. “And that way people can have a safer way in and out.”

The first crossing that will be fixed is on Bruce Street in the Calamine community.

Crews have already added new gravel and will begin pouring concrete next week.

Melbourne said Bruce Street has a lot of traffic on it because of the chicken houses for Ozark Mountain Poultry.

These road repairs were already in the department’s budget for this year.

