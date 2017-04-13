Rained-out games costing city money

The Batesville Parks and Recreation Committee met with the City Council this week to find a way to stop losing money from canceling baseball games at the city's complex.

According to Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, the city hopes to buy tarps for the smaller fields at the Terry Sims Diamond Sports Complex.

Elumbaugh said the city can lose around $4,500 when they have to cancel tournament games at the park.

That can also go up to $10,000 when they have to cancel an entire weekend of tournaments.

There are currently seven ballfields in the North Complex.

However, to cover them from the weather, it would cost the city around $2,500.

Batesville High School Athletic Director Dave King said they currently have a tarp for the Legion Field on the North Complex; which saved BHS a lot of games.

King said adding a tarp to the smaller fields can make a big difference.

"A lot of local kids play in the leagues and play in the tournaments out there," he said. "I think their biggest concern was trying to save those games for the kids. Also, when they have these tournaments and people coming from out of town, they will be able to save those tournaments from the bad weather."

Council members are working with the Parks Committee to find the right bids to purchase tarps for the smaller fields.

Elumbaugh said they will wait for the estimate on the tarps before they will move forward with this project.

