'Thou shalt not steal,' thief steals Jesus before Easter

A woman will be celebrating Easter without one of her Jesus statues after someone stole it from her yard Thursday.

“This Jesus statue was given to me by a dear friend who is now deceased,” said Lynda Hogue, the victim. “It had a lot of meaning to me and I hate to see it go because it meant a lot.”

Hogue, who lives in the 4100-block of Raider Road, had the statue illuminated in her yard for all to see. She said now that it is gone she is sad but she is being positive about it.

“Maybe that Jesus might inspire someone, or maybe someone would take it to church, that’s fine,” said Hogue. “Maybe their mother loves Jesus statues too. Anything that will make them happy is fine with me.”

Hogue said she finds the timing of the theft strange, but almost perfect.

“It is symbolic because with Easter being Sunday, there had to be a reason this person took it,” said Hogue.

Now, Hogue said she plans to move her Resurrection sign closer to the road near where her statue once stood.

“I hope nobody takes it, but if they do it is for a good cause and maybe they can use it in a useful way,” said Hogue.

Even though someone took her Jesus physically, Hogue said they can never take Him from her spiritually.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android