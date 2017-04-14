Batesville police gets new off-road vehicle

The Batesville Police Department was given a special vehicle that will not only benefit the police department but the community as well.

According to Chief Alan Cockrill, the police department needed a ranger truck to help patrol rural areas.

Independence County Off-road and Bad Boy Motors partnered with the Batesville Police Department's community relations team to provide them with the vehicle.

However, the estimated cost to purchase and re-fit the vehicle was $17,000.

Scott Lancaster, community relations officer for Batesville police, said they have been working on this project for six weeks.

Lancaster said the new police vehicle will be a tremendous asset in the summertime.

"One of the things he's talked about was using this vehicle to get out and patrol neighborhoods in the summer, pass out ice cream, and things like that to kids," Lancaster said. "And, it really gives the young people an opportunity to interact in a very positive way with our police officers. So, we're very supportive of the department's efforts, and this will be a great tool to use to do that."

The Batesville Police Department said once the city's new community center opens up, they will also use the vehicle as shuttle services for the community.

