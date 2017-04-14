City beefs up parking violations

The city of Batesville is warning drivers about parking on sidewalks and bike lanes.

According to Chief Alan Cockrill of the Batesville Police Department, they're working with the city council to revise the current ordinance on parking violations.

Cockrill said they've received several complaints about drivers parking on sidewalks and parking and driving in the city bike lanes.

"So, I went to the City Council meeting Tuesday night, and asked the council to consider revising the ordinance," Cockrill said. "Maybe making the penalties a little stiffer, and to notify the problem that it's become an issue and we're fixing to do something about it."

Cockrill said the parking issues are happening mainly in the downtown area on Broadway, College, and Main Streets.

"Our downtown has grown, and we've got numerous people that come in just to walk downtown. And in some of the areas, we've got a few people that out of convenience park on the sidewalk," Cockrill said.

The city currently has the bike lanes stripped, but there still in the process of marking them.

However, there are signs by the bike lanes that say no parking.

Cockrill said parking on sidewalks and bike lanes create a hazardous situation for those walking.

"We've created a lane for them to ride in several parts of the city, and they have to drive out into traffic and out of the bike lane, to go around the parked car. And, we've got some bike lanes that people are just accustomed to driving in. They cheat to that side away from the center lane," Cockrill said.

He said the city's attorney is reviewing the current ordinance and state laws to beef up an ordinance on parking violations.

In the meantime, Batesville police just want to warn the community about keeping vehicles off of sidewalks and out of bike lanes.

