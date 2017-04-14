Butterfly Ranch opens faith-based restaurant

The Butterfly Ranch Women’s Center is adding more skills to their 10-month program through their new restaurant in Swifton.

According to Director Mark Duncan, the New Creations Café is meant to not only be a service to the community but a service to the 10 ladies currently in the program.

“I don’t want people to look at this restaurant as some sort of working camp but this is something that will allow the women to grow a deeper relationship with Christ,” said Duncan.

Many residents said the friendly service with the great food makes the establishment a great addition to Swifton.

“I love this place,” said one resident. “So happy we got it.”

Duncan said the women learn skills such as cooking, serving, and working the cash register.

“It's helping us grow together and work together,” said resident Rebecca Nidever. “We are seeing how it is impacting people in our community and that is impacting us.”

“We are hoping that long term, this is more about leading people to Christ than it is about serving good food,” said Duncan.

“We are giving others hope, that we are letting people see what we are doing here, what the Lord is doing here,” said employee Jennifer Jones.

Many members credit the success of the New Creations Café to God.

“We want them to come in the doors and automatically feel the presence of God in this restaurant,” said Nidever.

The restaurant also has a prayer board set up.

“We want them to be able to write their prayers on the board and to know that they are going to be prayed over every day,” said Nidever.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All the money they make goes directly to the Butterfly Ranch's Women's Center.

