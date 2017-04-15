Walkers march across campus for suicide prevention

A group of people walked across Arkansas State University’s campus Saturday to spread hope for those dealing with depression or having thoughts of suicide.

It was the first Out of the Darkness Campus Walk held in Northeast Arkansas.

Participants wore different color beads during the event to show why they were walking or the way suicide has touched their life.

Organizers said this is an important event to hold on campuses.

“College campuses are affected hugely by suicide,” event chairperson, Kaitlyn Nugent, said. “And that’s why we’re here to try and prevent and try to get them involved, give them resources, let them know there’s help available and just to spread hope.”

The Jonesboro business Ryder Logistics helped sponsor the event.

Craig Leathers, the company’s director of operations, said they wanted to get involved with the community and saw a need to help with this walk.

“I’ve got someone personally I know that it has affected their family, so understanding that and getting the message out, I think is really important,” Leathers said.

The group hoped to raise $10,000 through the event.

That money goes toward educational materials, programs for teens, and other advocacy events for suicide prevention.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android