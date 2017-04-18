SE Missouri town seeking new trash service - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CAMPBELL, MO -

The Campbell City Council met recently to talk about plans to start their own city-wide trash pick-up service. 

According to Mayor Raymond Gunter, the city met April 10 to discuss its trash service contract, which is currently with Republic Services. 

However, Gunter said Republic's sanitation vehicles are damaging the city streets. 

To solve the issue, the city of Campbell discussed purchasing a smaller truck that would be big enough to hold the city's trash. 

The mayor said he had discussed this idea with other towns which also have their own trash pickup service.

One local resident, Bobby Steed, has lived in Campbell for 17 years.

Steed said he's willing to see a change with the sanitation services. 

 "If they pick up the trash fine; but they are destroying the streets," he said. "The big trucks are just bouncing around, and knocking holes in the streets. Economically right now, it's good. But, if we can get some way that we can save our streets. I'd be all for it."

Gunter said the new sanitation service will also be run by one person throughout the city; one day per week. 

However, he said their current contract with Republic Services is not up until August 2018.

In the meantime, the city's attorney is preparing an ordinance for review. 

