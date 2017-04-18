Biking/walking trails halted for now

The city’s project involving five potential biking and walking trails that would connect parts of the city to downtown Jonesboro has come to a halt. This is after a special called Finance and Administration Committee meeting Tuesday.

“In the public hearings held for these trails, the one regarding Arkansas State University connecting to downtown was marked the highest among the citizens,” said Mayor Harold Perrin. “This was for the grant application, so if we were to apply for it, any changes and adjustments needed could have been made.”

Perrin said the reason the project has been put off now is because it appeared that it did not fit in with A-State’s master plan of designing the trail to connect.

“Because of this and by not voting on it tonight with a majority, the city of Jonesboro cannot apply for the grant with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department,” said Perrin. “The cut-off date is May 1 and because we won’t be able to meet again until that time does not give us enough time to apply.”

Perrin said this would have been a $500,000, 80/20 grant which is why he said they are not giving up on the project.

“I have been preaching,” said Perrin. “The connectivity between downtown Jonesboro and A-State. So, we will go back and we'll analyze what happened and we will go forward. We have been talking about this for about three years now.”

Perrin said when they look into the project again, they plan to bring A-State in the picture as well to have a collaborative effort in making this project a reality.

