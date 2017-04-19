Diaz Fire Department asks residents to register storm shelters

The Diaz Fire Department is working to speed up response times in the event of a tornado or severe storm, by knowing exactly where they are going.

Fire officials want to map out where all the storm shelters are in their town so they know where to check for people after the storm.

“If they’re in their storm shelter, debris can block their door,” Lt. Tory Ross with the Diaz Fire Department said.

The town has not been exempt from recent severe weather. They were hit by an EF-1 tornado at the beginning of March.

Now, firefighters are asking people to come to the Diaz City Hall and fill out a form to register their storm shelter.

“You know, a lot of us know where the storm shelters are in town, but if you have somebody coming from another county or even the National Guard, if they have to come in, we’re going to be able to go in there and say, ‘Look, this is where we got hit at and this is what the storm shelters look like in this area,’” Ross said.

The register will be printed out for first responders and have a computer database, so the information is saved.

Ross said anyone who has questions about their storm shelter or how to register it can come to the fire department for assistance.

He is hoping other departments will also start doing this to speed up response time if they have to go help in other towns or counties.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android