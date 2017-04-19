Main Street Batesville fundraising to finish last block of road

Main Street Batesville is working to finish the last block of their Main Street renewal project, which began in December 2016.

They are currently raising funds to finish re-doing the last stretch of the road, which will be called “The People’s Block” to honor the citizens making the downtown renewal possible, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

A plaque will be placed on the road and those who make a donation can have your name on the plaque or have someone memorialized on it.

You can call Main Street Batesville at 844-462-4482 or email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com to donate.

