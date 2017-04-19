Main Street Batesville fundraising to finish last block of road - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Main Street Batesville fundraising to finish last block of road

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Main Street Batesville is working to finish the last block of their Main Street renewal project, which began in December 2016.

They are currently raising funds to finish re-doing the last stretch of the road, which will be called “The People’s Block” to honor the citizens making the downtown renewal possible, according to the organization’s Facebook page.  

A plaque will be placed on the road and those who make a donation can have your name on the plaque or have someone memorialized on it.

You can call Main Street Batesville at 844-462-4482 or email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com to donate. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly