Police search for suspects in multiple fires

The search is on to find two suspects who were involved in four house fires in Parkin beginning Tuesday night.

According to Cross County Sheriff J. R. Smith, Parkin has had 23 fires since January.

Smith said they're going to start back from the first fire to help solve this case.

In the meantime, two suspects are still on the run after setting one trailer and three homes on fire overnight.

The Parkin Police Department responded to two fire scenes on Dye's Bottom Road and Riley Street.

However, across the street from the burned trailer, the two suspects set a vacant house on fire.

The suspects were last seen on the 100-block of Sparrow Street.

According to Parkin Police Chief Willie Frazier, the suspects tried to burn their fourth vacant house but was only able to set the front porch on fire before they ran from police.

Frazier said the suspects used a gasoline can to set the homes on fire.

"There was shots fired in that area to lure the police away from that area," Fraizer said. " And while the officer was at one scene, they set another fire within minutes of that fire."

Mayor Diane Patterson said these incidents are not only putting citizens at risk, but also the city's police and firefighters.

"They are going to do a thorough investigation because we have had too many fires within the last couple of weeks," Patterson said. "The volunteer firemen worked all night long, and the county came over and worked all night long. So, whoever is doing this, we ask that you, please stop doing it, and let's see if we can move our town forward."

Tonight, Patterson said Parkin police and the Cross County Sheriff's Office are patrolling the areas to find these two suspects.

Arkansas State Police is also helping with this investigation.

If you have any information, call the Parkin Police Department at (870) 755-5491.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android