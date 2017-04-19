Thief steals instruments before Easter service

Easter service was missing a few instruments for the First United Methodist Church in Paragould after someone broke in and stole four guitars and an amplifier before Sunday's services.

Those guitars, valued at just over $2,000, belonged to Brian Pearson, the music director for the church, who said the Wednesday before, he held practice with all the equipment and he got up Sunday realizing all of it was not there. Police believe the theft happened between April 12 and April 16.

“I went to grab my guitar and noticed that not only the guitar I've been using but all three of my other guitars were missing,” said Pearson.

In a Paragould police incident report, Pearson stated the door of the church had not been completely latched during the time of the theft.

He said he was not happy that his property was stolen but that did not stop him from looking on the bright side.

“It was Easter, it was tough to be in a bad mood on Easter,” said Pearson. “I wasn't going to let that steal my joy.”

Sunday, the holiday celebration continued.

“Thanks to several people pulling together some last-minute options, we were able to still have our service that day,” said Pearson.

After Pearson reported the theft to Paragould police, he received a lot of support from his church family and the community.

“They shared it on Facebook I don’t know how many times! People were also coming up to me saying they were going to replace my guitars for me and all,” said Pearson.

In just a couple of days, investigators were able to track down three of the four guitars, according to Jack Hailey with the department.

The suspect, Kenneth Henderson, 19, of Paragould took them to pawn shops across three different states.

He was arrested in Missouri Wednesday, police said.

“They found two immediately here in Arkansas,” said Pearson. “Then they found one in Missouri but the fourth one, they told me they had a lead on a sighting in Memphis, Tennessee.”

Now, Pearson is just waiting to have his fourth guitar back in his possession.

“With him being in Missouri, my guitar being in Tennessee, and me being in Arkansas, there's just all kinds of paperwork and documentation that has to be followed before I can get that one back but it's looking optimistic that I am going to,” said Pearson.

Henderson is currently being extradited back to Greene County, where he will face charges including commercial burglary and theft of property.

