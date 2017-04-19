Sheriff's department now services their own vehicles

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department just got a new piece of equipment that would allow for them to cut down their costs in the county.

According to Sheriff David Carter, they purchased a $4,000 vehicle lift that would help service their own vehicles.

“We have about 13 patrol units that burn right at 600 miles a day on their shifts so this will help us do a lot of the maintenance need in-house,” said Carter.

Carter also said this will help eliminate labor in the long run for Greene County.

“The officers can come in in between calls on patrol and get their trucks serviced,” said Carter. “It's a win-win plus it saves the county money. It will cut down costs by 50%.”

Carter said he hopes to make back the money they spent on the lift within the next five months.

