School board votes to keep agriculture classes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School board votes to keep agriculture classes

Nettleton High School (Source: KAIT) Nettleton High School (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Nettleton school board has decided to keep the high school’s Agriculture program after they revisited the original motion to eliminate it in the 2017-2018 school year.

According to Superintendent James Dunivan, they presented a new motion to keep the program Tuesday night after several residents showed concerns about shutting it down.

He said now, they will focus on looking at making a redesigned curriculum that would appeal to more students.

Currently, the program has 35 children in grades 8-12. Dunivan said he wants to grow that number in the future.

At the school board meeting, Dunivan said board members made a public plea asking parents to get involved in growing the interest for their children to partake in the program.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Nettleton gains STEAM program

    Nettleton gains STEAM program

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:17 PM EST2018-02-27 23:17:23 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-02-28 00:56:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

    The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

  • Cities combine baseball leagues

    Cities combine baseball leagues

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:30 PM EST2018-02-27 23:30:33 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:51 PM EST2018-02-28 00:51:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

    For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

  • New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-27 23:44:46 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-02-28 00:49:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

    Lake City's population is about to boost as a new project is coming to town.

    •   
Powered by Frankly