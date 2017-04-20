School board votes to keep agriculture classes

The Nettleton school board has decided to keep the high school’s Agriculture program after they revisited the original motion to eliminate it in the 2017-2018 school year.

According to Superintendent James Dunivan, they presented a new motion to keep the program Tuesday night after several residents showed concerns about shutting it down.

He said now, they will focus on looking at making a redesigned curriculum that would appeal to more students.

Currently, the program has 35 children in grades 8-12. Dunivan said he wants to grow that number in the future.

At the school board meeting, Dunivan said board members made a public plea asking parents to get involved in growing the interest for their children to partake in the program.

