Prefabricating bridges should speed up road work

The Randolph County Road Department is hoping to save some time and make the process of replacing bridges more efficient.

To do that, they have begun prefabricating bridges at their shop, which means roads will be shut down for shorter periods of time.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen said they have 122 low-water bridges in the county.

“And when they go down it seems like it takes us a week to two weeks and we have to close the road down,” Jansen said.

He said they try to replace four of the bridges each year.

With crews prefabbing bridges beforehand, the time could be cut down to about two days of work that closes down the road.

“It helps to keep us from being in the water all the time,” Bridge Foreman Micheal Tanner said. “We can just set up a pier, set them on there and done. It saves us time that way. Plus the inconvenience of people traveling 10 miles out of the way just to get back to the highway.”

“It can make a big difference with the emergency vehicles trying to get up and down the roads,” Jansen added. “So we’re excited.”

He said it’s not costing them any more money to prefabricate the bridges.

They are even able to use old guardrails they bought from the city of Pocahontas when they demolished an old bridge.

Crews are assembling their first bridge now and hope to install it within the next month.

