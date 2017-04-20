Focus Inc. needing makeup, hair stylists for prom

A local group is needing help to make prom night perfect for their clients with disabilities.

The theme of their prom is A Night in Hollywood and Focus, Inc. wants all of their clients to feel glamorous.

They need volunteers who can do hair and makeup to help the ladies get ready before the dance on May 12.

“Just to make them feel beautiful and special before the actual event,” Marketing Director for Focus Inc. Shannon Cole said.

The event will include a grand march, food, and of course, music and dancing.

“Prom is one of those things that is just sort of a rite of passage for a lot of people,” Cole said. “And a lot of our consumers weren’t able to go for different reasons, so this is just something that we want to do for them. Part of our mission is to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities, so what better way to do that than to provide this sort of special event for them?”

The group also needs any dresses that the community can donate or that can be borrowed for the event.

If you want to help or donate a dress for the event, contact Cole at (870) 935-2750 or email scole@focusinc.org.

Cole expects about 150 people to attend the prom.

