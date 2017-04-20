Focus Inc. needing makeup, hair stylists for prom - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Focus Inc. needing makeup, hair stylists for prom

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A local group is needing help to make prom night perfect for their clients with disabilities.

The theme of their prom is A Night in Hollywood and Focus, Inc. wants all of their clients to feel glamorous.

They need volunteers who can do hair and makeup to help the ladies get ready before the dance on May 12.

“Just to make them feel beautiful and special before the actual event,” Marketing Director for Focus Inc. Shannon Cole said.

The event will include a grand march, food, and of course, music and dancing.

“Prom is one of those things that is just sort of a rite of passage for a lot of people,” Cole said. “And a lot of our consumers weren’t able to go for different reasons, so this is just something that we want to do for them. Part of our mission is to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities, so what better way to do that than to provide this sort of special event for them?”

The group also needs any dresses that the community can donate or that can be borrowed for the event.

If you want to help or donate a dress for the event, contact Cole at (870) 935-2750 or email scole@focusinc.org.

Cole expects about 150 people to attend the prom. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Dog lunges at walker's face, owner cited

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:11:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-06-26 20:38:53 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

    Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with harboring a vicious animal after her dog reportedly lunged at its walker’s face, biting her lip.

  • Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Paragould airport gets grant to expand, study needs

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:39:37 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:52:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

    Several Arkansas airports, including one here in Region 8, are flying high after learning Monday they will receive grant money for improvements.

  • Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Nonprofit demonstrates work of therapy horses

    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:43:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 24 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-06-25 02:47:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    Workers from Diego Ranch Incorporated spent Saturday offering free rides with their therapy horses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly