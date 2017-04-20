Best-tasting water found at contest

The annual contest to find out who has the best drinking water in Region 8 was held at Jonesboro City Water and Light Thursday morning.

All of the towns in District 9 brought a sample of their tap water to be judged.

Ryan Vaughan, Allison Munn, and Jason Wills with the Jonesboro Fire Department were the three judges.

The winner of the district competition will go on to the state competition in Little Rock to find the best-tasting water in the state.

“It’s fun, it’s kind of a competition thing amongst the towns around here,” said Jon Lewis, Chairman of the Northeast District of the Arkansas Water Works & Water Environment Association. “But it’s all safe drinking water, it’s all good and we just like to see who wins out.”

The best tasting water in our district unanimously went to Pocahontas.

Western Greene County and Osceola also made the top three.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android