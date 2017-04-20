County sheriff's creates new drug control fund account

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office has discussed hopes to create a new drug control fund account.

According to Sheriff Dale Cook, the new drug control fund will benefit not only the local drug task force, but the district drug task force as well.

He said the drug control fund account will be similar to one created in Randolph County.

"It’s only going to be for $1,000," he said. "It will supplement the crime that we’re fighting throughout the county; and it will be supplementing what the drug task force is doing over here. They're working in primary higher level cases with other organizations. "

There are 15 cities in Mississippi County. Cook said they've had issues with drug activity and crime in many of those cities.

Sheriff Cook said the money will help the Mississippi County Criminal Investigation Division and help crack down on lower level drug and criminal cases.

"The drug task force hasn't had the time to address those like it should be done thoroughly," he said " So, we're wanting to set this up so my criminal investigation division here with the sheriff's department and some of our other deputies can address those lower level drug and criminal cases out here in the County."

Cook said the account has already been passed by the Mississippi County Finance Committee.

However, Cook said they're going to get approval from the Mississippi County Quorum Court on April 25.

