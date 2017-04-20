State Parks & Recreation takes tour around Delta

The Arkansas State Parks and Recreation and Travel Commission held a meeting this week in Northeast Arkansas to learn about tourism and hospitality in the region.

According to Executive Director Kane Webb, the groups meet monthly; and wanted to travel throughout the state to see what's happening in the Delta.

"It helps us," he said. "It helps our commissioners to get out in the state, meet people in the community; and find out what's going on. That way we can really do a good job of promoting and marketing Arkansas. You can't do it from Little Rock. You need to get out in the state."

The Delta has become a major tourist attraction not just within the state and country; but internationally.

Webb said for the past couple of years, they wanted to get to Dyess.

He said people from 60 countries came to the Cash Home last year.

However, Ruth Hawkins, director of Arkansas State University Heritage Sites, said a lot of the commissioners have been in Dyess individually; but many haven't seen the Dyess Boyhood Home or the Dyess Colony Exhibit.

"We're happy to show those off to them today," she said. "They started in Walnut Ridge last night. And they saw all of the great things going on in Walnut Ridge with the capitalizing on the Beatles."

After they spent some time in Dyess, they went over to Wilson. The commission toured the progress of the Hampson Archeological Museum State Park.

After the tours, Hawkins said they traveled back to Jonesboro for a reception at Centennial Bank Stadium at A-State.

