Teen drowns in Cross County lake

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A teen drowned Thursday afternoon at Village Creek State Park.

According to Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith, two boys and two girls swam past the buoys that marked the designated swimming area in Lake Austell.

One of the boys, a 17-year-old, panicked and disappeared underwater.

Smith said crews searched for the teen from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. then suspended the search due to darkness.

The searched resumed Friday morning. Crews recovered the teen's body at 11:30 a.m.

The family has been notified and has requested that the boy’s name not be released.

Several crews helped in the rescue efforts, including the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Police, Wynne Fire Department, Arkansas Parks and Tourism, and the Cross County Dive Team.  

