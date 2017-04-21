A-State hosts educational Earth Day celebration - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State hosts educational Earth Day celebration

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State University celebrated Earth Day Friday by educating area students.

It was the university’s 11th Earth Day program, which organizer say gets bigger and better each year.

The theme for this year was environmental and climate literacy.

About 500 students from 8 different schools across Northeast Arkansas came to Jonesboro for the event.

“It’s good to keep awareness, especially among our kids,” Professor of Environmental Biology Dr. Jennifer Bouldin said. “Our kids grow up with an awareness of environmental issues and sustainability and they see it every year and it becomes engrained in their minds.”

All of the environmental and science clubs from A-State had students presenting their research at the program.

Kids also learned about recycling, wastewater management, and other local preservation efforts. 

