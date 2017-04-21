Armorel schools to renovate gym lobby

The Armorel School District is discussing plans to renovate and expand their gym lobby.

According to Superintendent Sally Bennett, the renovation project for their gym lobby is long overdue.

Bennett said their gym was built back in the 1970's.

The Armorel School District plans to expand the lobby area, renovate the concession stand, and have more access to their restroom facilities.

"It’s been a lot of community input into this project," Bennett said. “It’s inadequate for our current needs. We’ve really outgrown the space. So, we’re really looking forward to what this is going to offer for our families.”

However, the estimated cost to complete this project is $1.372 million which Bennett said is being funded out of local revenue.

Bennett said their goal is to make the lobby area the centerpiece of the campus.

"Our lobby area is very small," Bennett said. "At the current time, we have limited restroom facilities in that area, and we tend to have good crowds for basketball games, and we like to be able to host tournaments. I've worked very closely with the booster club. They've had a lot of input into the design of the concession area. It's just really nice to be able to offer this back to the community."

The Armorel School District is planning to sign a 160-day contract with Tate General Contracting on April 25.

Bennett said they hope to complete this project in October before basketball season starts.

"‘In a small town - small community area - the school is very much the center of what goes on," Bennett said. "It’s going to be a wonderful addition that the community will enjoy.”

