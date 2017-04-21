Trees planted in honor of long-time school nurse

After the passing of a long-time school nurse, Lepanto Elementary School decided to give Earth Day a more meaningful celebration.

Paige Tyler, a literacy coach, and her husband decided to buy five trees to be planted on the playground. Reason being, for more shade for the kids and more importantly, to honor Mrs. Janie Oates who had been a nurse for the school for 30 plus years.

“She means a lot not only to the school but to the community,” said Tyler. “So I decided to buy these trees and donate them so that the students can have something special out there when they are playing.”

Tyler bought a tree for each grade which students spent Thursday afternoon planting them.

“They all were so happy and so excited,” said Tyler.

Now all five trees stand on the playground.

“When I talk about them, people are just ecstatic at what the trees symbolize,” said Tyler. “They’ve said they’ve wanted to come by to take pictures and even wanted to help tend to the trees with watering them. It is just great to have something this special in dedication to Mrs. Oates.”

