Resident wants to revive skate park

A Jonesboro man is working to revive the city’s skate park after years of seeing it on a downward slope.

According to Keaton Barger, the skate park at Allen Park looked nice when it first opened.

“It was beautiful,” said Barger. “Now, it looks nothing like it did in 2004 when it was built.”

Barger decided to start his quest with renovating the skate park through a nonprofit event called Olliefest.

The skate park is currently covered in graffiti and cracked concrete surfaces.

“I just want to see this place be a better place for people to come out and skate,” said Barger.

Barger attended the Jonesboro City Council meeting Tuesday night telling Mayor Harold Perrin of his plans and asking for guidance to get the ball rolling.

Barger said he is just upset knowing the park hasn’t been taken care of.

“I drive by this park every day,” said Barger. “You can see for yourself that this is not the place parents would feel safe dropping their kids off to have fun.”

Barger is asking for help until the big Olliefest event gets here, which is scheduled for July 29.

“This will be a fun, free competition to raise money to improve and expand the park to make it a safe and clean place for anyone to skate,” said Barger.

Barger said he already has a positive response from sponsors and supporters who have shown interest in the event.

“This is the first step towards the renovations,” said Barger. “I hope there are a hundred more Olliefests after this one to raise money for this place. I’d love for this skate park to go all the way around the curve.”

Barger said he is going through the process of making this a 501 C3 event.

He plans to meet with Mayor Perrin again to discuss ways to get Olliefest approved so they can start applying for grants.

Until then, he said he hopes others will help him in cleaning the park.

