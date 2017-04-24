State rewards school for academic success - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State rewards school for academic success

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
MANILA, AR (KAIT) -

One Mississippi County school received a special gift from the state for excelling in academics.

According to Manila High School Assistant Principal Lee Wimberley, the school received a check from the State for being in the top six to 10-percent growth for ACT Aspire Scores.

He said the school was awarded $16,400 from State Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville and State Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann.

Wimberley said the award was given to MHS based on their growth in ACT Aspire; and also the school's graduation rate.

He said three students attending MHS scored over 30 on the ACT Aspire.

"We're really proud of our teachers and we're really proud of our students," he said. "We have shown growth in many areas. The retention rate of teachers are beginning to grow. As they're here longer, they're understanding our students better; and we have a very, very good staff." 

Wimberley said there are currently 10 schools in District 54. However, Manila was the only one to receive this award in the district.

"The check and the money will be used for improvements in our technology around the campus," he said. "Mainly at the new high school going up. We're going to improve our Wifi service. We're also going to buy more laptops."

Wimberley said they plan to put laptop carts in each teacher's classroom.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    JPD: Missing man reported seen in Alabama

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:24:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:30:26 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)A silver alert has been issued for James A. Whiteside of Jonesboro. (Source: ASP)

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

    Police say a missing Jonesboro man may have traveled all the way to Alabama.

  • Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Police investigating aggravated assault claim

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:58:13 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:11:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

    A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

  • Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:19:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:08:15 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

    •   
Powered by Frankly