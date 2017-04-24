State rewards school for academic success

One Mississippi County school received a special gift from the state for excelling in academics.

According to Manila High School Assistant Principal Lee Wimberley, the school received a check from the State for being in the top six to 10-percent growth for ACT Aspire Scores.

He said the school was awarded $16,400 from State Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville and State Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann.

Wimberley said the award was given to MHS based on their growth in ACT Aspire; and also the school's graduation rate.

He said three students attending MHS scored over 30 on the ACT Aspire.

"We're really proud of our teachers and we're really proud of our students," he said. "We have shown growth in many areas. The retention rate of teachers are beginning to grow. As they're here longer, they're understanding our students better; and we have a very, very good staff."

Wimberley said there are currently 10 schools in District 54. However, Manila was the only one to receive this award in the district.

"The check and the money will be used for improvements in our technology around the campus," he said. "Mainly at the new high school going up. We're going to improve our Wifi service. We're also going to buy more laptops."

Wimberley said they plan to put laptop carts in each teacher's classroom.

