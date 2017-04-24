Community hosts public forum for Nettleton Agri program

A group of community members and agriculture program supporters held a meeting Monday after the Nettleton School Board voted to allow the program to remain a part of the high school’s curriculum.

The meeting was held to find ways to revamp the program for the sake of the students.

“It is not about the school board or the teachers, it is about the children,” said Michael Easton, a graduate and strong supporter of the program.

Easton said he wanted to let the meeting be a positive light on the school board’s decision to keep the agri program.

“This program teaches kids how to work, and be responsible and be leaders,” said Easton. “It helps them be contributing members of society and we have to do whatever we can to improve it as well as bring the interest to the community.”

In the meeting, several people voiced their ideas on how to keep the program alive including ways to improve the numbers such as fitting the students’ needs.

“The goal is to be a part of the improvement,” said Easton. “We are hoping to bring the community leaders together for their input. One person can’t do it, it takes everyone.”

Easton said with this being the first step to establishing a long-term plan that would build and maintain the program, he hopes the community and children understand how crucial this direct training for the future is.

“Agriculture is a great industry,” said Easton. “It is a huge part of Arkansas's Economy and it is very important to us that this agri department carries on at Nettleton. It has always been a success for decades now and we can’t let it stop today.”

