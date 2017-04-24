Paint the town pink in honor of race

The city of Jonesboro will soon be pinked out after a local artist has decided to paint the town pink.

Bobby Willis, known for his A-State painting during paint the town red, said this is all to support the first-ever Northeast Arkansas Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer in some form or fashion,” said Willis. “My wife and I have always been big supporters of things like this and this is just a special way of giving back.”

Willis worked on his first pink piece at the Jonesboro Radio Group. He said he expects to be real busy over the next week painting other businesses in honor of the race. He said he is honored that this is a way for him to advocate for a great cause.

“I hope to paint as many windows as I do for paint the town red,” said Willis. “With so many people affected by cancer, and this Susan G. Komen Run is a great thing so I am really honored that they ask me to paint their windows.”

If you would like to have your business painted in honor of the race contact Willis at (870) 530-9183.

