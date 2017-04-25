EAST students celebrate 3rd-year win

Batesville Junior High's EAST students are celebrating their third-year win competing against schools across the nation in the Archicad Division.

According to BJHS's EAST Facilitator, Robbie Cox, each of the different software companies put on competitions each year.

Cox said the Archicad software allows students to go in and design things.

"It can show them both 2D and 3D models," he said. "And it’s the actual software that you will see architects use in the business world today.l"

Last year, BJHS EAST students Zach Shields and Carson Douglas placed first in the Archicad Division.

The boys created an archicad drawing of the baseball complex for the city of Batesville.

However, this year, Lorena Garcia and Lezli Martinez took home the big win.

Garcia and Martinez created an archicad drawing for a local Hispanic Christian Church in Batesville.

Cox said the two girls were sitting in church when they heard their pastor discussing future plans of a new church building.

“Their goal is to build a new church in Batesville," he said. "So, the girls took the software, designed the church, and it's amazing," he said. “EAST is all designed about working in your community and doing things for your community. And we tell the kids, if they find something that’s personal to you and means a lot to you, you will work a whole lot harder at it."

"They went back and presented the design to the church. So, it gave them a 3-D visual of what it would look like. The pastor had a 2-D drawing that he gave to the girls of what they would like the church to look like.”

Garcia and Martinez said they've been working on this project since the beginning of the beginning of the school year, back in August.

Garcia said she was filled with emotions when her teacher told her they placed first.

“Honestly, I wanted to cry," she said. "Because, I kind of had a feeling that we were going to place first; but I wasn't so sure. But, whenever he brought that back I was so happy."

Cox said there are over 200 EAST schools that competed in the national conference this year.

He said the middle school also competed with high school students as well.

Martinez said after they received their award, they went back to their church and presented their 3-D design.

"The pastor had a 2-D version of it, but we made it 3-D," she said. "They started clapping. We were proud of ourselves, and our pastor was proud of us too. He thought about getting parking spaces first, and then building more from the church using our model."



