Fire dept. celebrates new ISO rating

The Cushman Fire Department met their goal of lowering their ISO from a nine to a six rating.

According to Assistant Chief Rick White, they've been working to lower their ISO rating to at least a six or seven for four years.

White said they received a letter about their new ISO rating on Monday.

With the help of the county's sales tax, White said the fire department was able to purchase $100,000 worth of new equipment and upgraded fire trucks.

The fire department currently has two volunteer fire stations with brand new trucks.

"We bought a new service truck, two new engines, and a tanker," White said. "We have refurbished a couple of our trucks with paint and stuff like that to get them up so we can incapacitate more water."

Also to help lower their ISO rating, White said they set up a required 180-hour training class for the firemen.

With all of these new improvements, White said they're still on a mission to lower the six rating.

The new ISO rating will go into effect on November 1st.

