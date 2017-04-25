Apartment plan headed to council

A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

Opponents to the idea plan to present their requests at the Jonesboro city council meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

According to Nate Looney with the group, the petition is requesting the city council make improvements to the roadway on South Caraway by widening before adding more traffic to the area.

Looney said so far, 500 people have signed the petition.

The South Caraway Road plan was approved during a Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting earlier this year.

The approval came after the developer of Braxton Development Apartments presented the findings the type of apartments will be along with a traffic study that was conducted in the area.

The plan is to begin phase one of the project at the end of 2018, placing 296 units between the Links Apartment complex and the South Caraway Baptist Church by the end of phase two.

Some residents feel, though, that the apartments will be high-quality units and that particular area is not the best place for it based on the traffic issues already faced there.

“It is congested here in just the normal time and it will be even worse if we have that many more people and that much more population down here in this area,” said Alan Wright, a resident who owns an office space across from where the units will be built.

Other residents feel this will be a great thing economically.

“You know I think it is really interesting because as a business owner I feel it is more exposure for our businesses located here on Caraway,” said David White, owner of The Learning Center Test Prep and Tutoring.

Though traffic was an issue brought up during the meeting, commissioners didn’t feel it was a big enough issue to deny the rezoning request.

The developer also mentioned the possibility of having a traffic signal light at the intersection of Caraway and Glenn Place to help alleviate whatever traffic issues may come about. That idea has to go through city council.

In the end, commissioners felt the development met all six of their criteria rezoning and unanimously approved it.

Now, the proposal has to go through city council for final approval, but a group of petitioners is working to turn around the MAPC commission's decision.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android