Officers to train for dangerous traffic stops

The Cash Police Department plans to host a class for its officers that would help prepare them for dangerous traffic stops.

According to Tommy Cole, officer instructor for the department, the High Risk and Felony Traffic Stops class will be held to ensure the safety of their officers.

“This will help them prepare for different scenarios,” said Cole. “Anywhere from dealing with vehicles that match one involved in a robbery, to making a stop where someone is inside the vehicle who could cause danger.”

Cole said the class will begin in a classroom setting where they will discuss the scenarios, but the class will end in the parking lot for practical training.

“We will teach them how vehicles should be lined and positioned in certain situations, and some officers may even have some surprises during the training but it will all be good,” said Cole.

Cole said because Cash is a small town, most of their officers are on their shifts alone which is why he wants all of them to be alert at all times when responding to traffic stops.

“We want them to be aware that anything can happen,” said Cole. “We want to prevent any superman situations where they walk into things blindly and alone. We want them to know that everyone is always a radio call away.”

Cole also said he wants the public to obey the law to prevent anything deadly from taking place at a traffic stop.

“These officers are by themselves where there is one officer, and there may be another officer but he is not within a 10-mile radius so just be respectful to these officers and do what they ask you to do and everything should go smoothly,” said Cole.

Weather permitting, the class will be held at the Cash City Hall at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and is expected to last approximately four hours.

