City deals with tornado siren issues

The tornado sirens in Blytheville were not working properly during Wednesday night's storm.

According to Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson, Blytheville's tornado sirens are over 40 years old.

"The signal didn't get to it so it didn't sound," he said. "So, we're working on a contingency plan to try to get something going until we can replace the system."

Jefferson said immediately after they discovered their boxes were not working, BPD was able to send out two shifts of officers around the city to alert citizens to seek shelter on their public address system.

There are currently seven tornado boxes installed around the city.

However, Jefferson said it will cost between $180,000 to $200,000 dollars to repair them.

Chief Jefferson said while they're in the process of getting an upgrade, he has a message for the Blytheville community.

"I would like for the citizens to kind of depend on their phones," he said. "Their weather alerts, Channel 8, and the National Weather Service alerts to kind of help with the severe weather."

Jefferson said they're going to meet with the City Council again to find the right bid to upgrade their tornado sirens.

He said as soon as they receive the money, they will begin repairs.

