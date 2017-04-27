City working to improve safety at intersection

An intersection that has seen a large number of wrecks in the past has caught the attention of Hardy police and now they are exploring ways to make it safer.

The U.S.63 bypass around Hardy has proven to be dangerous lately, with Police Chief Tamara Taylor saying they always see crashes there.

A particularly bad one happened about a month ago.

A car did not stop at the end of the bypass, skipped across the highway, went down the embankment, and landed on the railroad tracks.

“The gentleman got out just in enough time before the train hit the car,” Taylor said.

She said drivers are not slowing down quick enough to stop at the end of the road.

The city is working with the Arkansas state highway department and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to add some extra safety measures.

“We would like to try to get some rumble strips to kind of prepare people once they come around the curve and start down the grade,” Taylor said. “We believe the rumble strips would get their attention.”

Taylor would also like see a rail put up to keep cars from sliding down onto the tracks.

Until they can get those new safety measures in place, she wants drivers to remember to slow down and pay attention to the road signs.

