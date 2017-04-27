Hardy officials prepare for weekend flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hardy officials prepare for weekend flooding

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

Hardy police are preparing for expected floods this weekend that could cause evacuations as more heavy rain moves in.

Police Chief Tamara Taylor said the National Weather Service briefed them Thursday, estimating the Spring River will reach around 14 feet during the weekend.

She said that would be well out of the banks and high enough for people to be ready to leave their homes if necessary.

“We are encouraging residents in the flooding area to watch the news, the local radar, and take every precaution they can and evacuate when warned so that it doesn’t turn into a rescue effort,” Taylor said.

She said police officers will be monitoring the river closely and going to homes to warn people as the water rises.

“We will let them know prior to that level and we would encourage them at that point to load their vehicles or themselves and get out,” Taylor said.

