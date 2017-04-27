Manila home hit by storm

Wednesday night's storm has caused a lot of damage to one Manila family's home.

According to owner Johnny Williams, everything happened so fast Wednesday night.

Just when his family was getting ready to get inside a truck and head to their local safe shelter, Williams said within minutes, the storm came across their lawn.

"They were in the truck and I couldn’t get in," he said. "The pressure had me held outside. I couldn’t shut the door and I couldn’t open it no further. The wind picked the truck up, and the wind was sitting in the air shaking. And when the car shed got up and left, the truck sat back down and it was all over with. It started raining.”

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the area due to the likelihood of strong, damaging winds of at least 60 mph.

Daughter Stacy Williams said the strong winds caused a lot of damage to her parents' greenhouse, water pump, and the back of their trailer home where they keep their freezers.

Williams said the storm also blew a piece of their back patio deck across the road.

"I don't ever want to see my mom and dad go through something like this again," she said. "We've got friends that are going to come our here to start helping mom and dad clean it up."

Williams said her parents' home had damage on the inside as well.

"It shook the house so bad," she said. "It just knocked stuff off the shelves and in their bedroom. The roof started leaking and they also lost most of the power in there. It was just unreal...It was bad."

The Williams' said their next step is to wait for their insurance company to come out and cover the damages.

In the meantime, they have been receiving a lot of support from friends and family in the Manila community.



