Tired of annoying spam texts? What you can do to stop them

Spammers now know how to find you on your cell phone.

However, you don’t have to be a victim.

Region 8 News uncovered what you should do if you get a spam text, what’s at stake, and how can you stop it.

Kimberly White-Young is one of the thousands that have received spam texts and said the messages give her anxiety.

“It's very annoying, “White-Young said. “I don't feel like I know what I should do.”

FCC data we sorted reveals more than 10,000 complaints about unwanted robocalls and telemarketing “text messages.”

How’d they get your number?

You may have given it to them.

Cybersecurity Expert Morey Haber said spam texts are very prevalent.

“People will often opt in for text messages and not realize they've done so,” Haber said. “This could be anything from buying something online to even going to a sporting event where the big board says, ’Text your favorite something to this number’.”

Haber said sometimes texts are being sent from an auto dialer just looking for a response.

“There are a wide variety of text message hacks that can occur today,” Haber said. “Everything from hacktivism to actually owning your phone with viruses and malware.”

Once that spam text is in your phone, do you know what to do?

Experts say if you don’t remember “opting in” for texts from the sender, don’t click on attachments or links, and don’t hit “opt out.”

“When receiving a spam text or any text that's questionable, a user should never reply to the text itself,” Haber said. “If they do and it’s an auto dialer, a hacker, or a scammer you've basically acknowledged that the number is active and given them a dialogue to continue the conversation or potentially target the attack.”

There are a few things you can do it stop it:

Block the number the text comes from

Report the text as “spam” to your carrier, the FCC and the FTC

There are also apps such as Mr. Number, SMS Blocker, and Text Blocker that offer help

Some spam texts are illegal to send, so the feds want to hear about ones you get.

If you get a text claiming to be from a retailer and you want to “opt-out”, you may want to go to their website or give them a call, that way you’ll know with whom you’re dealing.

Click the following hyperlinks to report spam texts to the FCC and FTC:

Federal Communications Commission

Federal Trade Commission

