Name released in fatal crash in Pocahontas

The name of the person killed in a crash on the Black River bridge in Pocahontas on Friday has been released.

Pocahontas police said the crash involved an SUV and a semi.

Police Chief Cecil Tackett said Bill Masiongale, 59, of Pocahontas was killed in the crash.

The SUV was southbound on Highway 67 when it crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler head-on, according to Tackett.

Traffic was backed up for miles for about an hour.

The Pocahontas School District had to bring bus students back to the school because of the backup.

