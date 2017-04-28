City crews working to minimize flash flooding ahead of the weekend rain

City departments in Hoxie came together Friday to clear ditches before rain moves in this weekend.

The fire and street departments were working to avoid the same flash flooding they saw during Wednesday’s storms.

Fire crews were cleaning out limbs, leaves, and other debris from ditches across town, including some along Highway 63B.

The department also used a tanker truck’s hose to blow debris through the pipes to clear them out.

Hoxie Fire Chief Chris Ditto said they saw all kinds of things come out of those drains and wants people to know they can help prevent flooding also.

“We ask everybody to keep their ditches cleaned, mowed, spray them with Round Up, make sure all debris that can fly away during wind like basketballs, volleyballs, stuff like that, please keep them picked up and out of the way,” Ditto said. “The citizens can help take care of this problem as well.”

They also spent time trying to repair a culvert that had likely been run over and was smashed.

Crews needed to open the drain so water could begin flowing again and they could flush out the ditches it connected.

“We’ll be out here in full force to keep the citizens from getting flooded out,” Ditto said.

He also mentioned that the Lawrence County Dive Team is on standby for the weekend in case they are needed.

