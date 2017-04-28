Walnut Ridge adjusts priorities to prevent flooding

Walnut Ridge saw flash flooding in several areas of town Wednesday, so city crews scrambled to make improvements before more rain moves in this weekend.

The city has been working on their drainage ditches for months, and many of those changes were put to the test Wednesday night.

“You dig out one ditch and you’re liable to cause a problem in another ditch,” Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said. “So every time we get a big rain we go out and reassess the plans that we have.”

So when he saw problems spots earlier in the week, the city adjusted priorities and moved some projects up on the list.

That included mopping out several ditches Friday morning.

“One neighborhood, it’s about a four-block area in the southeast part of town, we’ve moved it to priority now after the last rain,” Snapp said. “When you see that there’s a problem that’s developed, then we just move them up on the list and put somebody else off and try to get the greatest good that we can as fast as we can.”

The ditch crew also fixed a culvert on Old Pocahontas Road that had been run over and smashed down so much it was blocking drainage.

They also added concrete to the side of that road to try and stop it from washing out with the floods.

