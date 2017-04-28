Independence County prepares for flooding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Independence County prepares for flooding

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Independence County has spent the past few days prepping for future flooding.

According to Independence County OEM Coordinator, Tony Younger, they're keeping a close eye on the White River which is expected to rise over the weekend. 

Younger said they have been preparing for three days to avoid future flooding.

"The city has been preparing with the floodgates," Younger said. "Getting those ready, and making sure all the debris is out of them. They were down here earlier taking shots; so they'll know what level it gets to then they'll have to start moving stuff out."

Thursday, Younger said the White River was around 21 feet. 

Today, the county received an upgrade predicting 24 feet. 

However, Younger said they currently have a flood wall team on standby.

Younger said the county has sent out alerts to residents in the area to move their boats, farm equipment, and other items away from the river.

"We tell people if you've got stuff on the river, if you got cattle on the river, if you've got tractors, any kind of equipment move it to higher ground," Younger said. "It's better to move it to higher ground than it not happen, than not moving it and its gets under water."

Younger said they'll be watching the river all weekend.

"Oil Trough Fire Department are doing sandbags at this time to get prepared for it," Younger said. "All we can do is prepare, hope for less rain, and see what happens." 

